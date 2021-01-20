FOTO VIDEO SUA: Bernie Sanders, viral pe rețelele sociale după ce a purtat mănuşi tricotate la ceremonia de învestitură a lui Biden

Apariţia relaxată din punct de vedere vestimentar a senatorului american Bernie Sanders - care a părut bine protejat de frig, purtând o geacă maro şi mănuşi groase de lână, tricotate, cu un singur deget şi cu un imprimeu cu romburi - a captat interesul internauţilor, în timpul ceremoniei de învestitură de miercuri a preşedintelui Joe Biden, transmite dpa, relatează Agerpres.

Unii utilizatori ai Twitter au lăudat faptul că Sanders, un senator progresist în vârstă de 79 de ani din Vermont, care a candidat de două ori la preşedinţia SUA, arată ca un om obişnuit, chiar şi la evenimente istorice.

Alţii au râs însă de stilul său vestimentar, spunând că seamănă cu cel al unui "bunic care a dat o fugă până la poştă", sau afirmând că părea că se pregătea să iasă "să dea zăpada".

Bernie keeping it real today with his classic coat and mittens \uD83D\uDC4C



The mittens are made by a school teacher in Vermont from repurposed woolen jumpers and recycled plastic bottles \uD83D\uDC9A pic.twitter.com/ruDzmIZB2f — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) January 20, 2021

cant focus on the inauguration cause all I can think about is Bernie’s mittens pic.twitter.com/QMJLztjF8r — tu b’shevat supremacist\uD83E\uDEB4 (@zhabegirl) January 20, 2021