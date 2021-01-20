Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO VIDEO SUA: Bernie Sanders, viral pe rețelele sociale după ce a purtat mănuşi tricotate la ceremonia de învestitură a lui Biden

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 20 ianuarie 2021, 23:19 Actualitate | Internaţional


Bernie Sanders si manusile tricotate
Bernie Sanders si manusile tricotate
Foto: Captura Twitter
Apariţia relaxată din punct de vedere vestimentar a senatorului american Bernie Sanders - care a părut bine protejat de frig, purtând o geacă maro şi mănuşi groase de lână, tricotate, cu un singur deget şi cu un imprimeu cu romburi - a captat interesul internauţilor, în timpul ceremoniei de învestitură de miercuri a preşedintelui Joe Biden, transmite dpa, relatează Agerpres.




Unii utilizatori ai Twitter au lăudat faptul că Sanders, un senator progresist în vârstă de 79 de ani din Vermont, care a candidat de două ori la preşedinţia SUA, arată ca un om obişnuit, chiar şi la evenimente istorice.

Alţii au râs însă de stilul său vestimentar, spunând că seamănă cu cel al unui "bunic care a dat o fugă până la poştă", sau afirmând că părea că se pregătea să iasă "să dea zăpada".











Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.















214 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
23:39 Subiectele zilei: Israel: „O doză unică de vaccin este mai puțin eficientă decât credeam”; Povestea lui Pete Muntean, jurnalistul CNN cu origini românești care a transmis de la Capitoliu; CTP despre Trump: ”Un ticălos neglorios”
23:23 ​CM Handbal (m): Elveția a reușit surpriza zilei (20-18 vs Islanda) - Primele rezultate înregistrate în Grupele Principale
23:19 FOTO VIDEO SUA: Bernie Sanders, viral pe rețelele sociale după ce a purtat mănuși tricotate la ceremonia de învestitură a lui Biden
23:04 Cuba speră să producă 100 de milioane de doze din vaccinul său Covid în 2021
22:48 România se luptă cu Turcia pentru primul loc la numărul turiștilor străini în Bulgaria
22:37 VIDEO Momentul în care Joe Biden a ajuns la Casa Albă pentru prima dată de la învestire
22:32 Planul lui Biden împotriva schimbărilor climatice
22:13 VIDEO Cine este Amanda Gorman, poeta care a recitat la inaugurarea Biden: Vom transforma această lume rănită într-o lume minunată
22:03 VIDEO Răzvan Lucescu, victorie în campionatul Arabiei Saudite - Gomis și Vietto au înscris goluri spectaculoase
22:02 SUA: De ce transferul codurilor nucleare către Joe Biden a necesitat două etape
21:52 DigiSport: Cine este femeia care l-a turnat pe Ioniță, fotbalistul care a pariat împotriva echipei sale. Cu ce se ocupă
21:44 VIDEO Ceremonie de învestitură în SUA: J-Lo introduce limba spaniolă la depunerea jurământului de către noul președinte
21:26 Beijingul anunță sancțiuni împotriva lui Pompeo și al altor responsabili din administrația Trump
21:06 "Uită că 75 de milioane de oameni au votat pentru el": Ce ce gânduri intră partizanii lui Trump în mandatul lui Joe Biden
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Oamenii invizibili: Bolnavii cronici nu se pot programa la vaccinare din cauză că statul român nu a știut niciodată câți sunt / "Dacă ar exista registre de pacienți, ar dispărea toate serviciile și decontările fictive"
Business report: Salariile oamenilor lui Dorneanu (CCR). De ce a blocat Franța preluarea Carrefour. Cine scapă primii de pandemie? Crește pragul minim de datorii de la care se poate cere falimentul personal
Alte 3.000 de cazuri de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul a trecut de 700.000, de la debutul pandemiei / 116 decese în ultima zi
Biden adoptă miercuri 17 măsuri care șterg o bună parte din moștenirea lui Donald Trump
Discursul de adio al lui Donald Trump: Am făcut ceea ce am venit să facem. Am dus cele mai grele bătălii VIDEO
Ultimele ore la Casa Albă: Trump l-a grațiat pe fostul său consilier Steve Bannon, acuzat de fraudă- UPDATE
FOTO Alpinistul Alex Găvan renunță pentru moment la ascensiunea pe K2
Subiectele zilei: Cuibușorul pesedist unde s-a refugiat Teodorovici: buget dublu față de DNA, activitate inexistentă; ﻿Cum „îl hotărăște” președintele Iohannis pe Orban să-i lase locul lui Rareș Bogdan; Au medicii dreptul să refuze pacienții care nu fac vaccinul anti-Covid? Dar invers?
FOTOGALERIE SUA: Atmosferă de asediu în Washington D.C. în ziua inaugurării lui Joe Biden / Capitala Americii a fost transformată într-o fortăreață
De ce România și Croația depășesc ca număr de vaccinări Grecia? ”Pentru că au trecut prin comunism”... răspunde un parlamentar grec


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne