VIDEO Nou protest în Belarus: Manifestanții au început să fie arestați, în timp ce Putin l-a invitat pe Lukașenko la Moscova într-un nou semn de sprijin

Poliția belarusă a reținut duminică cel puțin zece protestatari care s-au adunat din nou în centrul capitalei pentru a cere retragerea președintelui Alexandr Lukașenko, care neagă acuzațiile opoziției potrivit cărora a fraudat alegerile din 9 august, relatează Reuters. În același timp, președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, l-a invitat pe liderul de la Minsk la Moscova, un mod de a-și arăta sprijinul.

Zeci de mii de persoane s-au strâns din nou în piața centrală a capitalei acolo unde poliția a creat cordoane pentru a opri manifestanții de a ajunge în apropierea clădirilor guvernului.

Președintele Lukașenko, care a împlinit 66 de ani duminică, se străduiește să țină sub control protestele care au început acum trei săptămâni după ce a câștigat scrutinul de pe 9 august și despre care opoziția acuză că a fost fraudat. El neagă frauda și a spus că protestele sunt susținută de țări străine.

”A fost de acord să avem o întâlnire la Moscova în săptămânile următoare”, a spus Kremlinul.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Minsk and dozens of other cities and towns all over Belarus for the fourth Sunday in a row. Just look at the self organisation, how people give way to the ambulance!#LukashenkoOut#Belarus pic.twitter.com/lffBNqjpNe