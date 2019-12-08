​FOTO Un nor de fum toxic a învăluit capitala Australiei din cauza incendiilor

Live under a blood red sky - fortunately no fires in ACT, yet #Canberra #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/AvBlMN4MyR— Anthony R (@aroseworn) December 8, 2019
I’m not sure they should be playing with all this smoke in the air. I’m watching from the car and my eyes are stinging #canberra \uD83D\uDCA8 \uD83D\uDE1E \uD83C\uDFCF pic.twitter.com/wWSnsoomOM— Vanessa Monaghan (@vanessamonaghan) December 7, 2019
The smoke haze in Woden Valley seems to have got thicker on my evening walk #Canberra #bushfiresNSW pic.twitter.com/kfLSzDB2za— Clarissa Thorpe (@Clarissa_Thorpe) December 8, 2019
An easterly wind surge brought smoke to #Canberra Saturday evening reducing visibility & air quality. Smoke generated from bushfires near #Braidwood affecting the ACT over the next several days. Info on air quality https://t.co/IcgWqQ38Cu. Forecast at https://t.co/Fh721me2N9 pic.twitter.com/lL5p9ap3g7— Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) December 7, 2019
Just skated into a wall of thick bushfire smoke on my way to the city in #Canberra . It rolled in so suddenly! pic.twitter.com/AI9whPZLxn— Brenden Woody Wood (@woody_m15f17) December 7, 2019
Looking into the blanket of smoke #Canberra #NSWfires @abccanberra @abcnews pic.twitter.com/cyDFAWlblg— Adam Shirley (@adammshirley) December 7, 2019