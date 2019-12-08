​FOTO Un nor de fum toxic a învăluit capitala Australiei din cauza incendiilor

Un nor de fum toxic a ajuns duminică în capitala australiană, Cancerra, în timp ce pompierii se lupta se luptă cu peste 140 de incendii de vegetaţie, care ar putea fi alimentate, la începutul săptămânii viitoare, de un val puternic de căldură, informează AFP.

Estul Australiei se confruntă de trei luni cu incendii devastatoare - o consecinţă, potrivit oamenilor de ştiinţă, a secetei prelungite şi a încălzirii globale.

Live under a blood red sky - fortunately no fires in ACT, yet #Canberra #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/AvBlMN4MyR — Anthony R (@aroseworn) December 8, 2019

Când s-au trezit duminică dimineaţă, locuitorii din Canberra (sud-est) au observat că o ceaţă toxică, produsă de incendii, a învăluit capitala. De asemenea, și Sydney s-a confruntat recent cu un astfel de fenomen timp de mai multe săptămâni.

I’m not sure they should be playing with all this smoke in the air. I’m watching from the car and my eyes are stinging #canberra \uD83D\uDCA8 \uD83D\uDE1E \uD83C\uDFCF pic.twitter.com/wWSnsoomOM — Vanessa Monaghan (@vanessamonaghan) December 7, 2019

Potrivit autorităților, condiţiile meteorologice favorabile au permis controlarea unora dintre incendii, înainte de revenirea, începând de marţi, a temperaturilor ridicate şi a vânturilor puternice.

The smoke haze in Woden Valley seems to have got thicker on my evening walk #Canberra #bushfiresNSW pic.twitter.com/kfLSzDB2za — Clarissa Thorpe (@Clarissa_Thorpe) December 8, 2019

Printre acestea figurează şi un "mega incendiu", care mistuie circa 250.000 de hectare, la mai puţin de o oră de condus de Sydney, cel mai mare oraş din Australia, unde uneori a căzut din cer cenușă.

”Astăzi, echipele (care luptă împotriva incendiilor) tot ce au putut ca să consolideze și să întărească liniile de izolare”, a spus pentru AFP purtătorul de cuvânt al pompierilor din zonele rurale ale Noului Wales de Sud, Greg Allan.

Serviciile meteorologice din acest stat au avertizat că aceste incendii sunt ”în anumite cazuri prea mari pentru a putea fi stinse în acest moment”.

An easterly wind surge brought smoke to #Canberra Saturday evening reducing visibility & air quality. Smoke generated from bushfires near #Braidwood affecting the ACT over the next several days. Info on air quality https://t.co/IcgWqQ38Cu. Forecast at https://t.co/Fh721me2N9 pic.twitter.com/lL5p9ap3g7 — Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) December 7, 2019

Aproape 50 de ajutoare au venit din Statele Unite și Canada cu avionul în ultimele zile.

Peste 700 de case au fost distruse și șase oameni au murit din septembrie, când a început criza.

Bilanţul victimelor este mai mic decât în 2009, când circa 200 de persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa în urma incendiilor, însă amploarea zonelor devastate de flăcări în acest an este incomparabilă cu cea din anii anteriori.

Se estimează că două milioane de hectare au fost afectate de incendii - echivalentul a jumătate din suprafaţa Elveţiei.