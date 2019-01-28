VIDEO FOTO O tornadă a lovit azi-noapte Havana: Cel puțin 3 oameni au murit, peste 170 sunt răniți

Aceasta a fost prima tornadă care a lovit capitala cubaneză în ultimele decenii.
Președintele Miguel Diaz-Canela scris pe Twitter că daunele provocate sunt serioase, adăugând că numărul răniților este de 172. Informațiile sunt încă preliminare, echipele de salvare intervenind încă în clădirile afectate.
Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019
People in the worst affected neighbourhoods in Havana have been warned to stay indoors after the violent storm tossed vehicles and littered streets with debris. pic.twitter.com/RBUwIXYXIS
Vehicles were crushed by falling debris or thrown around like toy cars as the tornado tore through neighbourhoods in Havana pic.twitter.com/A1TJBW6YUQ