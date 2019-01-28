Español
VIDEO FOTO O tornadă a lovit azi-noapte Havana: Cel puțin 3 oameni au murit, peste 170 sunt răniți

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 28 ianuarie 2019, 13:11 Actualitate | Internaţional


Dezastru in capitala Cubei
Dezastru in capitala Cubei
Foto: Twitter
O tornadă a făcut ravagii prin trei cartiere muncitorești la miezul nopții, provocând cel puțin trei morți și un număr mare de răniți, scrie presa de stat, preluată de Reuters.

Aceasta a fost prima tornadă care a lovit capitala cubaneză în ultimele decenii.

Președintele Miguel Diaz-Canela scris pe Twitter că daunele provocate sunt serioase, adăugând că numărul răniților este de 172. Informațiile sunt încă preliminare, echipele de salvare intervenind încă în clădirile afectate.




























