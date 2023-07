Destroyed twice - by Stalin and Putin - the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was built between 1794 and 1808. It was blown up by the Bolsheviks in 1936 and rebuilt after Ukraine regained independence (1996–2006).

On the night of July 22–23, 2023, it was hit by a russian missile.… pic.twitter.com/vCwDhANoR1