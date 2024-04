\uD83D\uDEA8 @ThamesVP and @ChCh_Oxford today announce the safe recovery of the seventeenth century #painting ‘A Rocky Coast, with Soldiers Studying a Plan’ by #SalvatorRosa, and make a fresh appeal for information about two other works taken in the same raid.



DCI James Mather explains⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kfi9wqg6IT