FOTO Petrecere de pomină în Anglia, în plină pandemie. Polițiștii au fost ”absolut șocați”

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 29 martie 2020, 20:30 Actualitate | Coronavirus


Petrecere Derby
Petrecere Derby
Foto: Captura Twitter
Polițiștii au fost ”absolut șocați”, după ce au găsit 25 de adulți și copii participând la o petrecere în orașul britanic Derby, în plină pandemie, în pofida regulilor de distanțare socială, relatează BBC.

Petrecerea a avut loc după ce Poliția din Derbyshire a fost criticată săpămâna aceasta pentru a publicat fotografii făcute cu drona cu oameni care se plimba în Peak District.



Bilanțul deceselor s-a ridicat, duminică, în Regatul Unit la 1.228, după ce au fost înregistrate 209 noi decese.









    let them die... (Duminică, 29 martie 2020, 20:30)

    Dr.Mythnick [utilizator]

    let them die...
    • 0 (6 voturi)    
      Fi mai bland (Duminică, 29 martie 2020, 20:49)

      ipolitic [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Dr.Mythnick

      Let them diet
    • 0 (6 voturi)    
      nu moare nimeni (Duminică, 29 martie 2020, 21:39)

      TrickyWicky [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Dr.Mythnick

      De la o farsa
  • -2 (8 voturi)    
    Good job people (Duminică, 29 martie 2020, 20:54)

    George21 [utilizator]

    Show them corona is not that bad


