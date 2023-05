Spectacular that something as audacious as this is being aired on NTV, \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA state-prop TV:



Nadezhdin: “And everything will go back to normal. The presidential elections are next year. We just need to elect someone other than Putin and all will be well.” \uD83E\uDD0C\uD83C\uDFFD

pic.twitter.com/f1Wf5Ydvsp