The #counteroffensive of \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6#Ukraine is not limited to the #Kharkiv region. Today there is evidence of the liberation of #Sviatohirsk, #Donetsk region.

To do this, #UkrainianArmy had to cross the Seversky Donets river.



Do not stop supporting Ukraine!