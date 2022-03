Together \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 have deployed sanctions in record time.



The rouble is tumbling. Inflation has risen in Russia. Banks are cut-off from global markets.



Now, one after another, Western companies are stopping production, investment and sales. https://t.co/6yMdJU48Vr