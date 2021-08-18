Mortimer. Documentul care a trasat ”Linia Durand”

N-am mai făcut de mult timp o traducere, să tot fie vreo 25 de ani de la ultima, așa că vă rog să îmi scuzați româna bolovănoasă; nu criticarea românei mele este miza acestui mic articol, ci mai buna cunoaștere a trecutului. Dacă întrebarea lunii este „Cum s-a ajuns aici?”, poate că lectura documentului prin care s-a moșit Linia Durand va fi utilă. Sau poate că nu. Să decidă fiecare pentru sine, doar de-aia trăim într-o Uniune liberă. Abia acum încep să-mi dau și eu seama că libertatea-i lucru mare… hai, lectură plăcută!

Agreement between His Highness Amir Abdur Rahman Khan, G.C.S.I*, Amir of Afghanistan and its Dependencies, on the one part, and Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, K.C.I.E**, C.S.I***, Foreign Secretary to the Government of India, on the other part.

Înțelegere între Înălțimea Sa Abdur Rahman Khan, emir al Afganistanului și al Posesiunilor sale, pe de o parte, și între Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, ministru de externe al guvernului Indiei, pe de altă parte.

Whereas certain questions have arisen regarding the frontier of Afghanistan on the side of India, and whereas both His Highness the Amir and the Government of India are desirous of settling these questions by friendly understanding, and of fixing the limit of their respective spheres of influence, so that for the future there may be no difference of opinion on the subject between the allied Governments, it is hereby agreed as follows:

Pentru că au apărut anumite probleme în privința frontierei dintre Afganistan și India, și pentru că atât Înălțimea Sa și cât guvernul Indiei doresc atât rezolvarea acestor probleme cât și precizarea limitelor sferei de influență a fiecărei părți printr-o înțelegere amiabilă, astfel încât să nu mai apară pe viitor probleme din această cauză între guvernele noastre, hotărâm:

(1) The eastern and southern frontier of his Highness’s dominions, from Wakhan to the Persian border, shall follow the line shown in the map attached to this agreement.

(1) Frontierele de est și de sud ale teritoriilor Înălțimii Sale, de la Wakhan (granița chineză – nota mea) la granița persană, vor respecta linia trasată pe harta anexată acestei Înțelegeri.

(2) The Government of India will at no time exercise interference in the territories lying beyond this line on the side of Afghanistan, and His Highness the Amir will at no time exercise interference in the territories lying beyond this line on the side of India.

(2) Guvernul Indiei nu se va amesteca niciodată în treburile interne ale teritoriilor de dincolo de această linie, iar Înălțimea Sa emirul nu se va amesteca niciodată în treburile interne ale teritoriilor de dincoace de această linie.

(3) The British Government thus agrees to His Highness the Amir retaining Asmar and the valley above it, as far as Chanak. His Highness agrees, on the other hand, that he will at no time exercise interference in Swat, Bajaur, or Chitral, including the Arnawai or Bashgal valley. The British Government also agrees to leave to His Highness the Birmal tract as shown in the detailed map already given to his Highness, who relinquishes his claim to the rest of the Waziri country and Dawar. His Highness also relinquishes his claim to Chageh.

(3) Guvernul britanic este de acord ca Înălțimea Sa emirul să păstreze (orașul?) Asmar și valea de dincolo de el, până la Chanak. Înălțimea Sa este de acord, pe de altă parte, să nu se amestece în treburile interne ale (localităților?) Swat, Bajaur, sau Chitral, inclusiv în văile Arnawai sau Bashgal. Guvernul britanic este de acord să cedeze Înălțimii Sale trecătoarea Birmal, așa cum se vede pe harta detaliată prezentată Înălțimii Sale, care astfel renunță la pretențiile sale asupra celorlalte părți din ținuturile Waziri și Dawar. Înălțimea Sa renunță și la Chageh.

(4) The frontier line will hereafter be laid down in detail and demarcated, wherever this may be practicable and desirable, by joint British and Afghan commissioners, whose object will be to arrive by mutual understanding at a boundary which shall adhere with the greatest possible exactness to the line shown in the map attached to this agreement, having due regard to the existing local rights of villages adjoining the frontier.

(4) Frontiera va fi astfel trasată și marcată, oriunde este posibil (pe teren – nota mea) și necesar, de către membrii unei comisii comune, britanice și afgane, a cărei sarcină va fi să ajungă la un acord reciproc asupra liniei de frontieră (de pe teren – nota mea) care să se potrivească pe cât posibil cu linia trasată pe harta anexată acestei înțelegeri, luîndu-se în considerare și drepturile (de proprietate funciară – nota mea) satelor de pe linia de frontieră.

(5) With reference to the question of Chaman, the Amir withdraws his objection to the new British cantonment and concedes to the British Government the rights purchased by him in the Sirkai Tilerai water. At this part of the frontier the line will be drawn as follows:

(5) În privința (localității?) Chaman, emirul își retrage obiecțiunile formulate în privința noii baze britanice și acordă Guvernului britanic drepturile pe care acesta le-a cumpărat în (valea?) Sirkai Tilerai. În această parte a frontierei, linia va fi trasată astfel:

From the crest of the Khwaja Amran range near the Peha Kotal, which remains in British territory, the line will run in such a direction as to leave Murgha Chaman and the Sharobo spring to Afghanistan, and to pass half-way between the New Chaman Fort and the Afghan outpost known locally as Lashkar Dand. The line will then pass half-way between the railway station and the hill known as the Mian Baldak, and, turning south-wards, will rejoin the Khwaja Amran range, leaving the Gwasha Post in British territory, and the road to Shorawak to the west and south of Gwasha in Afghanistan. The British Government will not exercise any interference within half a mile of the road.

Din creasta masivului Khwaja Amran, de la punctul Peha Kotal, care va rămâne în teritoriul britanic, linia continuă astfel încât să lase Afganistanului (localitatea?) Murgha Chaman și izvorul Sharobo, și trece pe la jumătatea distanței dintre fortul New Chaman și avanpostul afgan cunoscut sub numele de Lashkar Dand. Apoi, linia va trece pe la jumătatea distanței dintre gară și dealul cunoscut sub numele de Mian Baldak, și, întorcându-se spre sud, va reîntâlni masivul Khwaja Amran, lăsând postul Gwasha în teritoriu britanic, iar drumul de la Shorawak spre vestul și sudul (localității?) Gwasha în Afganistan. Guvernul britanic nu își va exercita influența la mai puțin de o jumătate de milă față de drum (adică afganii controlează drumul și o zonă-tampon de o jumătate de milă – interpretarea mea).

(6) The above articles of agreement are regarded by the Government of India and His Highness the Amir of Afghanistan as a full and satisfactory settlement of all the principal differences of opinion which have arisen between them in regard to the frontier, and both the Government of India and His Highness the Amir undertake that any differences of detail, such as those which will have to be considered hereafter by the officers appointed to demarcate the boundary line, shall be settled in a friendly spirit, so as to remove for the future as far as possible all causes of doubt and misunderstanding between the two Governments.

(6) Articolele de mai sus ale Înțelegerii sunt privite de către guvernul Indiei și de către Înălțimea Sa emirul Afganistanului ca satisfăcând pe deplin toate chestiunile principale care au apărut în privința frontierei, și atât guvenul Indiei cât și Înălțimea Sa emirul consideră că orice chestiuni de detaliu, ca de exemplu cele ce pot apărea în cursul demarcării viitoarei frontiere, vor fi rezolvate în spirit amiabil, astfel încât pe viitor orice motive de neînțelegere sau de neîncredere între cele două guverne să fie pe cât posibil îndepărtate.

(7) Being fully satisfied of His Highness’s good-will to the British Government, and wishing to see Afghanistan independent and strong, the Government of India will raise no objection to the purchase and import by His Highness of munitions of war, and they will themselves grant him some help in this respect. Further, in order to mark their sense of the friendly spirit in which His Highness the Amir has entered into these negotiations, the Government of India undertake to increase by the sum of six lakhs of rupees a year the subsidy of twelve lakhs now granted to His Highness.

(7) Fiind pe deplin satisfăcut de bunăvoința arătată de Înălțimea Sa guvernului britanic, și dorind să vadă un Afganistan liber și puternic, guvernul Indiei nu va obiecta la achizițiile și importurile de muniție de război care vor fi făcute de Înălțimea Sa și îi vor acorda într-o oarecare măsură ajutor în această privință. Mai mult, pentru a răsplăti spiritul amical cu care Înălțimea Sa a intrat în aceste negocieri, guvernul Indiei va proceda la mărirea alocației anuală acordată Înălțimii Sale, de la un 1.200.000 de rupii la 1.800.000 de rupii.

(Sd.) H. M. Durand

Semnat: Henry Mortimer Durand

(Sd.) Abdur Rahman Khan

Semnat: Abdur Rahman Khan

the 12th November 1893, Kabul