⚡ \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA Putin boards a modernised Tu-160M strategic missile carrier, today in Kazan.



Earlier, Peskov said the presidential flight would last no more than 40 minutes and that its route is a military secret.



This is the latest model of this bomber, produced at the Kazan factory.… pic.twitter.com/tMMrlt271h