​​VIDEO FOTO O aeronavă Boeing a aterizat pe unul dintre motoare după ce trenul de aterizare a cedat parțial

de Victor Cozmei     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 8 februarie 2020, 11:04 Actualitate | Internaţional


Avion Boeing dupa ce a aterizat pe un motor
Avion Boeing dupa ce a aterizat pe un motor
Foto: Twitter
Un Boeing 757 al companiei Icelandair, care efectua o cursă de la Berlin la Reykjavík, a suferit daune după ce o parte din trenul de aterizare a cedat pe pista aeroportului Keflavik. Aeronava a aterizat și s-a lăsat, practic, pe motorul din partea dreaptă. Avionul avea la bord 166 de persoane și niciuna nu a fost rănită în incident.

La momentul aterizării pe aeroportul Keflavik erau condiții de vânt puternic.











​​VIDEO FOTO O aeronavă Boeing a aterizat pe unul dintre motoare după ce trenul de aterizare a cedat parțial
