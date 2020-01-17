VIDEO Reforma pensiilor din Franța afectează și cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume. Luvru, închis, după ce intrările au fost blocate de sindicaliști

Luvru, cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume, era închis vineri dimineanță din cauză că intrările în muzeu au fost blocate de sindicaliștii care protestau față de proiectul guvernului de reformă a pensiilor, relatează AFP.

Peste o sută de demonstranți au blocat intrarea în Piramidă, fluturând steaguri și scandând mesaje împotriva proiectului de reformă. Aceștia au făcut apel la turiști să se alăture protestului ”Turiștii cu noi!”.

