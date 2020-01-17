Español
VIDEO Reforma pensiilor din Franța afectează și cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume. Luvru, închis, după ce intrările au fost blocate de sindicaliști

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 17 ianuarie 2020, 15:31 Actualitate | Internaţional


protest Luvru
protest Luvru
Foto: Captura video
Luvru, cel mai vizitat muzeu din lume, era închis vineri dimineanță din cauză că intrările în muzeu au fost blocate de sindicaliștii care protestau față de proiectul guvernului de reformă a pensiilor, relatează AFP.

Peste o sută de demonstranți au blocat intrarea în Piramidă, fluturând steaguri și scandând mesaje împotriva proiectului de reformă. Aceștia au făcut apel la turiști să se alăture protestului ”Turiștii cu noi!”.




Dar aceștia, cei mai mulți din străinătate, și-au exprimat în special furia și neînțelegerea, unii lansând insulte la adresa greviștilor.




Luvru a spus că banii vor fi dați înapoi și nu a exclus redeschiderea muzeului vineri după-amiază, după ce muzeul nu ar mai fi blocat.

Luvru a primit 9,6 milioane de vizitatori anul trecut, cu puțin sub recordul din 2018 de 10,2 milioane de vizitatori.








