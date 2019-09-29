VIDEO Noi confruntări între protestatari și poliție la Hong Kong: Cocktailuri Molotov versus gaze lacrimogene, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă

Poliția din Hong Kong a folosit tunuri cu apă, gloanțe de cauciuc și gaze lacrimogene, după ce protestatarii au aruncat cu Cocktailuri Molotov și cărămizi în una dintre cele mai violente manifestări antiguvernamentale care continuă de trei luni, relatează Reuters.

Protestatarii au construit baricade, iar un cocktail Molotov a fost aruncat către poliție la o stație de metrou.

Incendii s-au înregistrat în mai multe zone ale orașului, iar mai multe ferestre ale sediului guvernului local au fost sparte.

A water cannon truck douses a fire lit by protesters as they flee eastwards. Meanwhile, riot police break through more makeshift barricades.

Poliția a arestat mai multe persoane, deocamdată nu sunt înregistrați răniți, dar oamenii legii au folosit gloanțe de cauciuc, tunuri cu apă și gaze lacrimogene pentru a reprima protestele și pentru a dispersa maniefstanții.

Dozens were arrested outside Pacific Place at 5:30pm after another sudden police charge.

"Look at these scenes of petrol bombs, stones being thrown and sidewalks being ripped up" - tensions are rising in #HongKong between police and protesters.



On 1 October the People's Republic of China will celebrate its 70th anniversary: https://t.co/luo9fyGG9P pic.twitter.com/33mHIraRNX