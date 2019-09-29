Español
VIDEO Noi confruntări între protestatari și poliție la Hong Kong: Cocktailuri Molotov versus gaze lacrimogene, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 29 septembrie 2019, 14:38 Actualitate | Internaţional


arestari la Hong Kong
arestari la Hong Kong
Foto: Hotnews
Poliția din Hong Kong a folosit tunuri cu apă, gloanțe de cauciuc și gaze lacrimogene, după ce protestatarii au aruncat cu Cocktailuri Molotov și cărămizi în una dintre cele mai violente manifestări antiguvernamentale care continuă de trei luni, relatează Reuters.

Protestatarii au construit baricade, iar un cocktail Molotov a fost aruncat către poliție la o stație de metrou.

Incendii s-au înregistrat în mai multe zone ale orașului, iar mai multe ferestre ale sediului guvernului local au fost sparte.




Poliția a arestat mai multe persoane, deocamdată nu sunt înregistrați răniți, dar oamenii legii au folosit gloanțe de cauciuc, tunuri cu apă și gaze lacrimogene pentru a reprima protestele și pentru a dispersa maniefstanții.












14:38 VIDEO Noi confruntări între protestatari și poliție la Hong Kong: Cocktailuri Molotov versus gaze lacrimogene, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă
