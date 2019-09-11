Español
Malta a permis debarcarea ultimilor imigranți aflați la bordul navei Alan Kurdi

de A.Z.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 11 septembrie 2019, 6:54 Actualitate | Internaţional


Nava Alan Kurdi
Nava Alan Kurdi
Foto: vesselfinder.com
Malta a permis debarcarea ultimilor cinci imigranți tunisieni aflați la bordul navei umanitare Alan Kurdi, după ce două state membre în Uniunea Europeană au transmis că sunt dispuse să îi preia, a informat marți Guvernul maltez, scrie Mediafax, citând Reuters.

Nava Alan Kurdi aparține organizației umanitare Sea-Eye.

"Malta a fost de acord să facă parte din soluția europeană de a rezolva un impas privind debarcarea imigranților după ce organizația Sea-Eye a renunțat la un proces împotriva statului maltez", se arată într-un comunicat.

Nu este clar încă ce țări au fost de acord să preia imigranții rămași la bordul navei Alan Kurdi.








