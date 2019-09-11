Malta a permis debarcarea ultimilor imigranți aflați la bordul navei Alan Kurdi

Malta a permis debarcarea ultimilor cinci imigranți tunisieni aflați la bordul navei umanitare Alan Kurdi, după ce două state membre în Uniunea Europeană au transmis că sunt dispuse să îi preia, a informat marți Guvernul maltez, scrie Mediafax, citând Reuters.

Nava Alan Kurdi aparține organizației umanitare Sea-Eye.



"Malta a fost de acord să facă parte din soluția europeană de a rezolva un impas privind debarcarea imigranților după ce organizația Sea-Eye a renunțat la un proces împotriva statului maltez", se arată într-un comunicat.



Nu este clar încă ce țări au fost de acord să preia imigranții rămași la bordul navei Alan Kurdi.



A few minutes ago, the disembarkation to Malta finished. We are incredibly relieved to see the remaining five guests finally arrive in a safe port. We wish you all the best in the world. You deserve it. #AlanKurdi Picture: @NickJaussi pic.twitter.com/wvIdGKnTG1

The remaining five guests finally left the #AlanKurdi off to Malta.



We will never get tired of repeating:



The bargaining with human lives has to end.

It is not our job to conduct rescue at sea, but it is the EU’s responsibility.



\uD83D\uDCF8: @NickJaussi pic.twitter.com/d5VmRH2x4I