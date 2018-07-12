Español
Trump: Germania plătește miliarde de dolari Rusiei pentru energie, dar vrea ca noi să o apărăm de Moscova / Țările NATO trebuie să aloce 2% din PIB pentru apărare, iar în cele din urmă să ajungă la 4%

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 12 iulie 2018, 13:13


Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Președintele SUA, Donald Trump, a scris joi pe Twitter că nu este acceptabil ca Germania să plătească miliarde de dolari pentru aprovizionarea cu energie din noua conductă Nord Stream 2 din Rusia, ”țară de care vrea ca noi să o apărăm”. În același timp, Trump a subliniat că țările NATO ar trebui să aloce în cele din urmă 4% din PIB pentru apărare, sugerând o dublare a obiectivului de 2%.

”Președinții (SUA) au încercat mai mulți ani la rând fără succes să facă Germania și alte națiuni NATO bogate să plătească mai mult pentru protecția lor față de Rusia. Plătesc doar o fracțiune din costul lor", a afirmat președintele Trump într-un mesaj postat joi pe Twitter.

”Una peste alta, Germania tocmai a început să plătească Rusia, țara față de care vor protecție, miliarde de dolari pentru aprovizionarea cu energie dintr-o nouă conductă de gaz din Rusia. Nu este acceptabil! Toate țările NATO trebuie să atingă angajamentul de 2% din PIB și în cele din urmă să ajungă la 4%”, a mai scris el pe Twitter.

Gigantul rus Gazprom încearcă să construiască, împreună cu firmele europene, o conductă de 1.200 de kilometri care să transporte gazul natural din Rusia spre Germania prin Marea Baltică, ocolind Polonia, Ucraina şi ţările baltice.
























    4%? (Joi, 12 iulie 2018, 13:24)

    ACP [utilizator]

    cam scump. Daca UE per ansamblu aloca cat rusia plus 50% iese sub 4%.
      4.2% (Joi, 12 iulie 2018, 13:40)

      blec-bierd [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui ACP

      rusia e undeva pe la 4.2%. in 2017 avea 5.4% conform bancii mondiale. deci despre ce vorbesti ?
      poate (Joi, 12 iulie 2018, 14:23)

      CRMS [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui ACP

      Pe de alta parte rusii folosesc banii incasati de la germani pentru cresterea puterii militare de care Germania vrea sa fie aparata. Iar ea nu vrea sa se apare pe banii ei ci pe cheltuiala americanilor.
      Mai pe scurt: "S-a 'ntalnit hotu' cu prostu' "
    incepe sa se dea pe fatza (Joi, 12 iulie 2018, 13:32)

    Andrei453530 [utilizator]

    probabil in final se va alia cu Putin impotriva NATO.


