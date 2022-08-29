Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a salutat luni anunțul făcut de Cancelarul Germaniei, Olaf Scholz, privind suportul țării sale pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen. `Un obiectiv strategic al țării mele care cu siguranță îndeplinește toate cerințele tehnice. Îi mulțumesc pentru angajamentul său`, a spus Klaus Iohannis pe Twitter. Mesaje similare au transmis și premierul Nicolae Ciucă și ministrul de Externe, Bogdan Aurescu.
Mesajul președintelui Klaus Iohannis:
I welcome the announcement today in #Prague by \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz regarding Germany's support for the #Schengen accession of Romania\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 - a strategic objective of my country, which clearly fulfils all technical requirements. I thank him for his personal commitment!— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) August 29, 2022
Mesajul premierul Nicolae Ciucă:
PM @NicolaeCiuca: Welcome Chancellor @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz support for RO in becoming full-fledged member of the #Schengen area. Important confirmation by German partners of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4RO readiness to join #Schengen to the benefit of the whole \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFAEU pic.twitter.com/5jvYEfoYo9— GuvernulRomâniei (@GuvernulRo) August 29, 2022
Mesajul Ministrului Bogdan Aurescu:
Excellent news! Based on our fulfilling of the #Schengen \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA accession criteria, the Romanian\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 political and diplomatic efforts will continue in order to support achieving this highly important goal for the Romanian citizens! Thank you, @ABaerbock! https://t.co/kyxKi4bBpE— Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) August 29, 2022
