Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a salutat luni anunțul făcut de Cancelarul Germaniei, Olaf Scholz, privind suportul țării sale pentru aderarea României la spațiul Schengen. `Un obiectiv strategic al țării mele care cu siguranță îndeplinește toate cerințele tehnice. Îi mulțumesc pentru angajamentul său`, a spus Klaus Iohannis pe Twitter. Mesaje similare au transmis și premierul Nicolae Ciucă și ministrul de Externe, Bogdan Aurescu.

Germania sustine aderarea Romaniei la SchengenFoto: Dreamstime.com

