Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu a propus organizarea unei reuniuni a miniştrilor de externe din UE la Kiev, care să demonstreze solidaritatea cu Ucraina

During #FAC 2day,on t/worrying security situation in \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6proximity, I reiterated \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4position on t/need 4 dialogue,but also deterrence. Need fast progress in preparing EU firm&credible sanctions. Suggested 2 examine organizing a #FAC meeting in Kyiv, in solidarity w/UA @DmytroKuleba