VIDEO Gigantice furtuni de praf au lovit mai multe orașe australiene, transformând ziua în noapte

Biroul de Meteorologie a emis duminică o serie de avertizări de furtuni, inclusiv pentru zona interioară a New South Wales, vântul puternic generând și nori masivi de praf.
Clipurile postate pe rețelele de socializare arată că furtunile de praf ce au acoperit Dubbo și orașele apropiate erau atât de dense că acopereau lumina soarelui.
În orașul Parkes a fost înregistrată o rafală de vânt de 94km/h, iar în Dubbo una ce a lovit cu 107 km/h.
Nyngan‘s Grace Behsman took this video of a huge dust storm rolling in as they approached town. Watch til end - scary moment when the storm overtakes and everything goes black. The dust storm has swept the west & is encroaching Dubbo. Remember: not everyone’s celebrating rain \uD83D\uDE14 pic.twitter.com/5VMLrFbrrT— Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) January 19, 2020
Narromine dust storm - Jan 19th pic.twitter.com/GeFSqby8NY— Mick Harris (@mickharris85) January 19, 2020