VIDEO Gigantice furtuni de praf au lovit mai multe orașe australiene, transformând ziua în noapte

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 20 ianuarie 2020, 7:47 Actualitate | Esenţial


Furtuna de praf in New South Wales
Furtuna de praf in New South Wales
Foto: Twitter
Furtunile din centrul statului australian New South Wales au creat furtuni de praf care au transformat ziua în noapte în mai multe orașe din regiune, scrie Guardian.

Biroul de Meteorologie a emis duminică o serie de avertizări de furtuni, inclusiv pentru zona interioară a New South Wales, vântul puternic generând și nori masivi de praf.

Clipurile postate pe rețelele de socializare arată că furtunile de praf ce au acoperit Dubbo și orașele apropiate erau atât de dense că acopereau lumina soarelui.

În orașul Parkes a fost înregistrată o rafală de vânt de 94km/h, iar în Dubbo una ce a lovit cu 107 km/h.









