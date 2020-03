ANIMAȚIE Cum functionează distantarea sociala și cum reduce ea dramatic spirala infectărilor

A simple expression of why physical distancing is crucial & urgent & will help you & your loved ones & the loved ones of your loved ones, etc - AND lift the load on our medical pros. Share, repost, republish; it's creative commons.

\uD83D\uDE4F @SiouxsieW & @XTOTL https://t.co/cfXuXp8fy2 pic.twitter.com/Aw2PPTowSH