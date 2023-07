#Ukraine: A unique Russian BTR-80 was destroyed by Ukrainian forces- it was modified with a UMZ mine-laying block attached, capable of laying a variety of Soviet AP/AT mines.



Ironically, it first ran over a mine & then was destroyed by a drone-dropped munition.

\uD83D\uDCF8@Arslon_Xudosi pic.twitter.com/faBBAzRXHE