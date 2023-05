Plenty of nukes to go around….



\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDFE \uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDFF If Kazakhstan joins Union State of Russia and Belarus, there will be nukes for everyone - Belarusian President Lukashenko in response to Kazakh Prez Tokayev’s concerns that Moscow and Minsk are now sharing nuclear weapons.



