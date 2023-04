\uD83D\uDCA5 Meet the formidable AS90 155mm self-propelled gun that the @BritishArmy has been delivering training on to Ukrainian tank crews.



\uD83E\uDD1D The programme is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 #StandWithUkraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/GqiHUx9zdG