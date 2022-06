Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery.

I appreciate all efforts of my colleague \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA #DefMin Christine Lambrecht in support of \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6.

Our artillerymen will bring the heat to the battlefield \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25!

Photo by BMVg_Bundeswehr pic.twitter.com/mP5M0BApvO