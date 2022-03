Cruise missile flying in the Vinnytsia - likely the same one that struck the airport nearby moments ago pic.twitter.com/zvQhcixMEt

The video shows the sight of the airport in Vinnytsia that got hit by 8 rockets during a Russian airstrike on March 6, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Video: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine/Telegram pic.twitter.com/mesfSwboxu