Un depozit de combustibil din Vasilkyiv, oraș aflat la sud-vest de Kiev, aproape de baza aeriană Vasylkiv, ar fi fost lovit sâmbătă noapte de bombardamente rusești. Imaginile surprinse din capitala Ucrainei arată un cer înflăcărat, iar în numeroase clipuri video au fost surprinse numeroase alte explozii mai mici.
Imagini postate pe Twitter arată o serie de explozii care ar proveni din zona de sud-vest a orașului, iar informații încă neconfirmate vorbesc de un depozit de combustibil de lângă baza aeriană de la Vasylkiv:
⚡️Oil depot catches fire in Vasylkiv, 40 kilometres south of Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
According to Vasylkiv mayor Natalia Balasynovych, the city and the airfield sustained heavy shelling from ballistic missiles. “The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but he will not succeed. Hold on!”
Another video of the fire at the oil depot in #Vasylkiv has appeared pic.twitter.com/Lho7iZAzpx— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
❗️New video from Vasilkova— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
Thick pillars of smoke in the sky and intense fire
❗️Mayor Vasilkova confirmed that an oil depot is on fire as a result of an enemy missile hit pic.twitter.com/qax74X5MNm
Big boom and now pulsing glow over SW kyiv pic.twitter.com/JwpSVXhExR— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) February 26, 2022
Video of Kyiv right now.#Ukraine #Russia #Kyivpic.twitter.com/M0LWOvsvVC— Intel Rogue\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 (@IntelRogue) February 26, 2022
\uD83D\uDD34‼️Un dépôt de pétrole près de Kyiv bombardé par des russes. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/oDDTEgsTkt— Andreï VAITOVICH (@andreivaitovich) February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Vasylkiv right now.— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 26, 2022
A local oil terminal has been targeted. Local population needs urgent evacuation. pic.twitter.com/ftf7Vo3zyX