Un depozit de combustibil din Vasilkyiv, oraș aflat la sud-vest de Kiev, aproape de baza aeriană Vasylkiv, ar fi fost lovit sâmbătă noapte de bombardamente rusești. Imaginile surprinse din capitala Ucrainei arată un cer înflăcărat, iar în numeroase clipuri video au fost surprinse numeroase alte explozii mai mici.

Explozii puternice langa KievFoto: Colaj foto

Imagini postate pe Twitter arată o serie de explozii care ar proveni din zona de sud-vest a orașului, iar informații încă neconfirmate vorbesc de un depozit de combustibil de lângă baza aeriană de la Vasylkiv: