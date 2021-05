Acord la nivelul UE privind „pașaportul COVID”, certificatul sanitar european care atestă cine a fost vaccinat, recent testat sau a trecut deja prin boală

White smoke: we have a deal on the Commission’s proposal on the EU Digital Covid Certificate.



I welcome today’s provisional agreement reached by @Europarl_EN and @EUCouncil.



We delivered on this new tool in record time to safeguard #FreeMovement for all citizens.\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/Fkgyohff2i