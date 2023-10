\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDEA8Big Breaking:\uD83C\uDDF1\uD83C\uDDE7⚡️\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF1



Unverified visual of ongoing Israeli Artillery Strikes in Southern #Lebanon



Reportedly Israel has ordered the closure of residents and businesses around the Lebanese border pic.twitter.com/kH0XRDqt9p