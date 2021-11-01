Două trenuri s-au ciocnit în Marea Britanie, în apropiere de Salisbury / Mai mulţi pasageri au fost răniţi IMAGINI

Două trenuri s-au ciocnit duminică în Marea Britanie, în apropiere de Salisbury, mai mulţi pasageri fiind răniţi, relatează BBC, potrivit News.ro.

Ciocnirea a avut loc în apropiere de London Road, la faţa locului fiind mobilizaţi membri ai poliţiei, pompieri, paramedici şi poliţişti ai transporturilor.

Two trains have crashed between #Salisbury and #Andover ⚠️ Photo from the scene of the Salisbury train crash Photos: Salisbury Journal #London #Train #Grateley #TrainCrash pic.twitter.com/MINmU34auF

Se crede că aproximativ 12 persoane au fost rănite şi că unul dintre conductori ar fi blocat în cabina sa.

Serviciul de pompieri şi salvare din Dorset şi Wiltshire au declarat accidentul drept ”incident major”, fiind prezenţi şi 50 de pompieri.

Serviciile feroviare din zona aflată în apropierea tunelului Fisherton din oraş au fost oprite.

We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.



We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.



Will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/1y3x1p1dkB