​VIDEO Șocant: Zeci de afgani se agață de un avion militar în timp ce decola din Kabul și apoi cad în timpul zborului

de C.V.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 16 august 2021, 13:49


Afgani agatati de fuselajul unui avion in decolare
Afgani agatati de fuselajul unui avion in decolare
Foto: Captura Twitter
Imagini dramatice de pe aeroportul din Kabul, unde sute de afgani disperați să părăsească țara capturată de talibani fug pe pistă și se agață de fuselajul unui avion militar american ce se pregătea de decolare. Zeci de persoane se agață de avion, iar la scurt timp după decolare se observă cum cad spre pământ. Atenție, imagini cu un puternic impact emoțional!











11606 vizualizari

  • +9 (21 voturi)    
    Astia sunt. Niste inculti, needucati, disperati. (Luni, 16 august 2021, 13:50)

    Ritzi Pitzi [utilizator]

    Cum sa te "agati" de un avion !!!?

    Mai bine ar pune mana pe niste arme si sa se bata cu conationalii lor barbosi. Asa, mor degeaba...
  • +12 (16 voturi)    
    Dramatic (Luni, 16 august 2021, 13:56)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Si nu prea.

    De 20 de ani s-au facut mari eforturi de catre societatea "civilizata" (inclusiv Romania, care a trimis soldati ce faceau patrula pe bulevarde, aeroporturi, benzinarii si magazine) sa ilumineze populatia afgana, si mai ales sa-i echipeze dpdv militar si financiar pentru a fi "self-sufficient" si "resilient".

    S-a ales praful, populatia a acceptat situatia, fie din indifierenta, fie din acceptare explicita a valorilor talibanilor samd.
  • -13 (33 voturi)    
    Cel mai clar si dur mesaj de tradare !!! (Luni, 16 august 2021, 14:04)

    gmb72 [utilizator]

    Imaginea afganilor care cad din avioanele de care trebuie sa se agate, fiindca ALIATII LOR i-AU ABANADONAT, e mesajul cel mai clar al capacitatii amricanilor de A-SI ABANDONA=TRADA aliatii, cand interesele le sunt puse in joc !!!
    Si implicit, anatema de tradatori, va fi aruncata si pe aliatii lor, practic, pe tot ce inseamna NATO.
    Orice misiune militara viitoare a NATO, va avea in fiecare localnic un inamic, sau si mai rau, un fals aliat, caci trebuie sa fii tampit sa mai ajuti trupe NATO, care au dovedit ca atunci cand fug, isi abandoneaza aliatii locali !!!
  • +4 (12 voturi)    
    alo (Luni, 16 august 2021, 14:07)

    john70 [utilizator]

    E vina lui Tom Cruise!


