VIDEO Belarus: Protest al femeilor împotriva lui Lukaşenko înaintea unui ultimatum dat de opoziţie

#Belarus Da 77. Despite earlier detentions, women are rallying in the #Minsk city centre for their traditional march on Saturday.They are chanting,”Strike! Strike!” There are a lot if questions whether strikes will begin on Monday. But I know that many workers are ready for this pic.twitter.com/IJXCrHWK6Y— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 24, 2020
#Belarus Happening right now in #Minsk. A few women have gathered with white-red-white umbrellas - the most dangerous tool of the revolution - and were detained by riot police. They were taken to an unmarked bus. pic.twitter.com/9TuvgNQdGF— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 24, 2020
The #Belarus pro-democracy protests continue for the 77th consecutive day. Despite police brutality, detentions, and the torture of captured protestors, brave protestors continue to march. #Belarusprotests #StandWithBelarus #EndImpunity (\uD83D\uDCF9@VoicesBelarus) pic.twitter.com/WsxH3K2e5C— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 24, 2020