Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Belarus: Protest al femeilor împotriva lui Lukaşenko înaintea unui ultimatum dat de opoziţie

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 24 octombrie 2020, 21:20 Actualitate | Internaţional


Protest Belarus
Protest Belarus
Foto: Captura Twitter
Sute de femei din Belarus au ieşit din nou în stradă sâmbătă pentru a protesta împotriva preşedintelui autoritar Aleksandr Lukaşenko, în ajunul unei demonstraţii mai mari care ar urma să coincidă cu expirarea ultimatumului dat de opoziţie, relatează DPA, potrivit Agerpres.




Femeile au ieşit în centrul capitalei Minsk, în ciuda ploii. Multe dintre ele au purtat umbrele în roşu şi alb, culorile drapelului istoric al ţării şi acum un simbol al mişcării de opoziţie.



În fotografii distribuite pe portalul de ştiri Telegram s-au văzut postere pe care scria 'Libertate pentru Belarus'.

Au existat proteste şi în alte oraşe.




La trei luni de la realegerea contestată a lui Lukaşenko, femeile protestează în fiecare sâmbătă şi sunt văzute ca forţa din spatele demonstraţiilor împotriva liderului autoritar, aflat la putere de 26 de ani.

Opozanta Svetlana Tihanovskaia, exilată după alegeri în Lituania, este considerată de criticii guvernului a fi adevărata câştigătoare a scrutinului de la 9 august, unde Lukaşenko şi-a proclamat victoria cu 80,1% din voturi.

De la alegeri au loc proteste în fiecare zi.

Duminică este aşteptată o mare demonstraţie, pentru a coincide cu expirarea ultimatumului lansat de Tihanovskaia pentru ca Lukaşenko să demisioneze, la 25 octombrie, şi să pregătească terenul pentru noi alegeri.

Este însă foarte puţin probabil ca Lukanşenko să ia o astfel de decizie. Singurele concesii pe care liderul le-a făcut a fost să elibereze unii prizonieri.

Tihanovskaia a depus eforturi să organizeze, din Lituania, o grevă generală la nivel naţional în Belarus.

Multe dintre femeile care au protestat sâmbătă au spus că se vor alătura grevei, programată să aibă loc luni.

Totuşi, analiştii spun că Tihanovskaia are o putere de influenţă limitată pentru că se află în străinătate.







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















406 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
22:04 Coronavirus: Franța înregistrează un nou bilanț record - 45.422 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în 24 de ore
21:55 ​VIDEO Borussia Dortmund, învingătoare în Revierderby (3-0 vs Schalke 04)
21:45 Belarusul și Rusia vor răspunde împreună amenințărilor externe, i-a spus Lukașenko lui Pompeo (agenții)
21:29 VIDEO Liga 1: Astra Giurgiu a înregistrat primul succes din acest sezon (4-0 vs Poli Iași)
21:20 VIDEO Belarus: Protest al femeilor împotriva lui Lukașenko înaintea unui ultimatum dat de opoziție
21:13 ​VIDEO Inter a urcat pe podium (2-0 vs Genoa) / Atalanta, învinsă de Sampdoria (1-3)
21:13 DigiSport: Faza care a declanșat scandalul în Spania, după El Clasico: reacția lui Koeman și intervenția unui alt club din La Liga
20:54 FOTO VIDEO Polonia: Noi manifestații împotriva interdicției aproape totale a avortului
20:29 Explozie pe un petrolier rusesc în Marea Azov: Trei persoane au fost date dispărute
20:18 ​VIDEO Ajax Amsterdam, victorie zdrobitoare în Eredivisie (13-0 vs Venlo)
20:14 Localitatea Berceni, în scenariul roșu, după ce rata de infectare a ajuns 3,31 la mia de locuitori
20:01 Nave românești, parte a misiunii FRONTEX din Grecia, acuzate că împing migranții înapoi în mare (Radio Europa Liberă)
19:30 VIDEO Alegeri SUA 2020. Donald Trump a votat anticipat: Am votat pentru un tip pe nume Trump
19:12 Un tată ar urma să primească 7.000 lei despăgubiri pentru că fosta soție l-ar fi făcut de râs în fața copiilor
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Topul județelor după noua raportare de cazuri COVID-19: București are peste 700 de cazuri în ultima zi / Cluj, Timiș, Iași și Mureș în top
Coronavirus în România: O nouă zi cu aproape 5.000 de cazuri noi / Alte 73 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore / Record de pacienți la Terapie Intensivă
Șeful Spitalului Victor Babeș din Timișoara: ”Noi am refuzat un copil de 10 ani și ni s-a rupt sufletul pentru că nu mai avem locuri”
Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți chirurgi din Constanța a murit din cauza infecției cu noul coronavirus
GRAFIC Incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 în fiecare județ: 4 județe au peste 3 la mie și alte 2 se apropie de acest prag
Cazul profesorului francez decapitat: O studentă a fost condamnată pentru că a scris că Samuel Paty ”merita” să moară
Medic din prima linie: Nu știm încă cine și de ce dezvoltă forma gravă de COVID. Poate fi oricare dintre noi / Purtați mască, evitați drumurile inutile și întâlnirile în grupuri mari
​Alegeri SUA 2020 Prezența la vot ar putea atinge cote record: Cea mai mare din 1908. Peste 50 de milioane de americani au votat deja
Cum a cedat în două zile organismul bărbatului cu Covid care a așteptat un loc la ATI
VIDEO Nagorno-Karabah: Posibilă crimă de război. O filmare pare să înfățișeze executarea a doi armeni


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne