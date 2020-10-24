VIDEO Belarus: Protest al femeilor împotriva lui Lukaşenko înaintea unui ultimatum dat de opoziţie

Sute de femei din Belarus au ieşit din nou în stradă sâmbătă pentru a protesta împotriva preşedintelui autoritar Aleksandr Lukaşenko, în ajunul unei demonstraţii mai mari care ar urma să coincidă cu expirarea ultimatumului dat de opoziţie, relatează DPA, potrivit Agerpres.

#Belarus Da 77. Despite earlier detentions, women are rallying in the #Minsk city centre for their traditional march on Saturday.They are chanting,”Strike! Strike!” There are a lot if questions whether strikes will begin on Monday. But I know that many workers are ready for this pic.twitter.com/IJXCrHWK6Y — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 24, 2020

Femeile au ieşit în centrul capitalei Minsk, în ciuda ploii. Multe dintre ele au purtat umbrele în roşu şi alb, culorile drapelului istoric al ţării şi acum un simbol al mişcării de opoziţie.

#Belarus Happening right now in #Minsk. A few women have gathered with white-red-white umbrellas - the most dangerous tool of the revolution - and were detained by riot police. They were taken to an unmarked bus. pic.twitter.com/9TuvgNQdGF — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 24, 2020

În fotografii distribuite pe portalul de ştiri Telegram s-au văzut postere pe care scria 'Libertate pentru Belarus'.

Au existat proteste şi în alte oraşe.

La trei luni de la realegerea contestată a lui Lukaşenko, femeile protestează în fiecare sâmbătă şi sunt văzute ca forţa din spatele demonstraţiilor împotriva liderului autoritar, aflat la putere de 26 de ani.

Opozanta Svetlana Tihanovskaia, exilată după alegeri în Lituania, este considerată de criticii guvernului a fi adevărata câştigătoare a scrutinului de la 9 august, unde Lukaşenko şi-a proclamat victoria cu 80,1% din voturi.

De la alegeri au loc proteste în fiecare zi.

Duminică este aşteptată o mare demonstraţie, pentru a coincide cu expirarea ultimatumului lansat de Tihanovskaia pentru ca Lukaşenko să demisioneze, la 25 octombrie, şi să pregătească terenul pentru noi alegeri.

Este însă foarte puţin probabil ca Lukanşenko să ia o astfel de decizie. Singurele concesii pe care liderul le-a făcut a fost să elibereze unii prizonieri.

Tihanovskaia a depus eforturi să organizeze, din Lituania, o grevă generală la nivel naţional în Belarus.

Multe dintre femeile care au protestat sâmbătă au spus că se vor alătura grevei, programată să aibă loc luni.

Totuşi, analiştii spun că Tihanovskaia are o putere de influenţă limitată pentru că se află în străinătate.



