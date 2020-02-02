Español
ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Posibil atac terorist la Londra / Mai multe persoane ar fi înjunghiate / Poliția britanică a împușcat atacatorul

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 2 februarie 2020, 17:26 Actualitate | Internaţional


atac Londra
atac Londra
Foto: Captura video
Poliția britanică a împușcat un bărbat în sudul Londrei într-un incident care ar putea fi terorist și se crede că mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate, relatează Reuters.

”Un bărbat a fost împușcat de către polițiști înarmați în Streatham (sudul Londrei). În acest stadiu se crede că un număr de oameni au fost înjunghiați. Circumstanțele sunt evaluate. Incidentul a fost declarat ca fiind de natură teroristă”, a scris poliția pe Twitter.








Știre în curs de actualizare






