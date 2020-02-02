ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Posibil atac terorist la Londra / Mai multe persoane ar fi înjunghiate / Poliția britanică a împușcat atacatorul

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham . At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him.



Im sick of this. Time to move out of London.#streatham pic.twitter.com/OHEcez3G7z