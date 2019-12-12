Español
FOTO În Regatul Unit, cățeii au fost mobilizați masiv la secțiile de vot / Fotografiile cu patrupezii sunt pe locul doi în trend în Marea Britanie pe Twitter

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 12 decembrie 2019, 19:56 Actualitate | Internaţional


catei la vot in Marea Britanie
catei la vot in Marea Britanie
Foto: Captura Twitter
După trei ani de dezacord pe subiectul Brexit, britanicii au găsit cel puțin un subiect asupra căruia au căzut de acord pentru alegerile legislative mergând la urne acompaniați de cățeii, dar și pisicile și chiar caii lor, informând de acest lucru tot internetul, relatează AFP.


Haștagul, decorat cu un steag britanic și un emoji care reprezintă un cățel, este joi după-amiază este pe locul doi în tendițe britanice pe Twitter, cu zeci de mii de publicări.



”Uitați politica, iată adevăratul motiv pentru a te conecta pe Twitter azi #DogsAtPollingStations," a scris un alegător într-o postare devenită viral, alături de o fotografie cu golden retriever-ul său.
Adesea în ploaie, câinii britanicilor își așteaptă prietenii lor umani să iasă de la secțiile de votare au adus bucurie pe internet, iar cutuma continuă la mai multe secții de votare.




Unii au fost îmbrăcați în haine cu tematici de Crăciun sau haine călduroase.




Și alte personalități s-au prezentat la vot cu animalele lor, inclusiv primarul Londrei Sadiq Khan, care a venit cu cățelul său Luna, chemând cetățenii la vot. Ed Davey a venit cu porcușorul de Guineea.





La o secție de vot au fost văzuți chiar și doi reni.










