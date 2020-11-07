Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

ULTIMA ORĂ Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale din SUA: Voi fi un președinte pentru toți americanii, chiar dacă m-ați votat sau nu

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 7 noiembrie 2020, 18:35 Actualitate | Alegeri SUA 2020


Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Foto: Biden Victory Fund / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Democratul Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale americane, spun Edison Rsearch și mai multe publicații americane, relatează Reuters. Biden promite să fie un președinte pentru toți americanii, indiferent dacă l-au votat sau nu. ”Ne așteaptă o muncă grea”.

”America, sunt onorat că m-ai ales să conduc această țară măreață. Ne așteaptă o muncă grea, dar vă promit asta: voi fi un președinte pentru toți americanii - chiar dacă ați votat sau nu pentru mine”, a scris Biden pe Twitter.




Biden, 77 de ani, devine cea mai în vârstă persoană aleasă președinte al Statelor Unite.

Câștigând Penssylvania, Joe Biden a câștigat voturile necesare pentru a deveni următorul președinte.

Proiecțiile BBC, AP, NBC, CNN arată că el a ajuns la 273 de electori, ceea ce înseamnă că va deveni următorul președinte în ianuarie.


Știre în curs de actualizare








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1191 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:01 ​VIDEO Liga 1: Remiză între Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe și Hermannstadt, scor 1-1
18:35 ULTIMA ORĂ Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale din SUA: Voi fi un președinte pentru toți americanii, chiar dacă m-ați votat sau nu
18:17 Germania: Poliția ordonă dizolvarea unei manifestații "anti-măști" în Leipzig VIDEO
18:14 La 117 ani, cea mai în vârstă persoană din lume va participa la ștafeta torței olimpice
18:09 Scandalul piețelor: Orban cere soluții pentru producătorii autohtoni, după ce guvernul pe care îl conduce a decis închiderea piețelor
17:47 VIDEO China a lansat cu succes primul satelit 6G pe orbită
17:28 Coronavirus: Slovacia testează întreaga populație, runda II - Premierul vrea testarea a două milioane de oameni
16:57 ​Paris Masters: Daniil Medvedev s-a calificat în finală / 6-4, 7-6(4) vs Milos Raonic
16:50 BOR a realizat decalogul pentru alegerile parlamentare ”responsabile” / Printre criterii, politicile împotriva avortului
16:27 ​VIDEO Liga 1: Victorie categorică pentru FC Voluntari (4-0 vs Poli Iași)
16:20 Ciucă: Analizăm posibilitatea achiziției în perioada imediat următoare a unei noi escadrile de avioane
15:55 FOTO Mihai Șora publică, în ziua în care împlinește 104 ani, prima sa fotografie, de când avea doar câteva luni: La începutul secolului XX era un eveniment în sine, nu un obicei comun
15:35 Coronavirusul "mutant" la vizoni: cercetătorii, între prudență și vigilență
15:30 Anisie, despre închiderea școlilor: Rata de infectare în școli este sub 1% / Trebuie să ne gândim la siguranța copiilor, dar și a părinților
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

ULTIMA ORĂ Alegeri SUA 2020 Principalele mass media americane afirmă că Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile / VIDEO
Echipa lui Biden amenință că îl va "expulza" pe Donald Trump dacă refuză să părăsească Casa Albă
România a înregistrat alte 9.937 de cazuri de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore
Subiectele zilei: De ce l-ar fi preferat pe Trump majoritatea românilor emigrați în SUA; De ce ne mint autoritățile cu infecția COVID de la Iași?; Orașul terorizat de delincvenți minori, ce nu pot fi trași la răspundere
OFICIAL Cum arată declarația pe proprie răspundere și de unde poate fi descărcată
Presa conservatoare a lui Murdoch se distanțează de Donald Trump
Actorul Johnny Depp renunță la rolul său din ”Fantastic Beasts”, după ce a pierdut procesul în care a fost descris ca soț abuziv
BOR a realizat decalogul pentru alegerile parlamentare ”responsabile” / Printre criterii, politicile împotriva avortului
Precedentul Bush-Gore: Președintele a fost anunțat după 35 de zile de la data alegerilor și a fost decis de Curtea Supremă / Recordul este de 4 luni și datează din 1876
Primarul Sectorului 2: Azi Oborul a zumzăit mocnit. Piața își va putea muta activitatea în aer liber / Variantele propuse


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne