ULTIMA ORĂ Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale din SUA: Voi fi un președinte pentru toți americanii, chiar dacă m-ați votat sau nu

Democratul Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale americane, spun Edison Rsearch și mai multe publicații americane, relatează Reuters. Biden promite să fie un președinte pentru toți americanii, indiferent dacă l-au votat sau nu. ”Ne așteaptă o muncă grea”.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8