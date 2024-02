⚫ At night, the #RussianArmy struck a gas station with a \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF7 Shahed drone in #Kharkiv \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6. The entire street leading to the gas station caught fire.



All the houses burned down, 7 people died, including three children. One of them was not even a year old.



\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA, death & destruction https://t.co/3Oqut1Gcmp pic.twitter.com/oMWLL54DHU