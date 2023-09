#Ukraine:An extremely rare \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 vehicle in service with the Ukrainian Army- the VRAC Catastrophe Areas Recovery Vehicle based on the Pegaso BMR APC. This particular vehicle has been converted for use in the medevac role.



In total, only about 3 vehicles are known to have been made. pic.twitter.com/ShcqsiYT20