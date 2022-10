To mark his 70th birthday, we delivered yet another gift to agressor Putin. Another two new #Zuzana2 howitzers are now in @Ukraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6(and much more to come \uD83D\uDE09). #WeStandWithUkraine @DefenceU @oleksiireznikov @UKRinSR @Slovakia_NATO pic.twitter.com/myqiYniJxp