NEW: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA-occupied territory has suffered recent damage to the roof of a bldg next to its nuclear reactors, per satellite images.



Brush fires have also started nearby. ZNPP will be inspected by the IAEA in the coming days.



\uD83D\uDCF8:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/ppTq0bQhbb