Grazie Firenze \uD83D\uDC99\uD83D\uDC9B I lived in Florence for 1,5 years and it's heartwarming to see a big rally in support of Ukraine there. President Zelenskyi addressed the crowd via videolink, spoke about 79 Ukrainian children who have been killed by Russian barbarians #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine pic.twitter.com/7caF2QbLW3