\uD83D\uDEA8 Russia: Fail Alsynov has been sentenced to 4 years in prison. Putin's enforcers are beating up and detaining people in an attempt to disperse the thousands of protesters in front of the courthouse in Baymak, Republic of Bashkortostan, occupied by Russia. https://t.co/lTejfNLivu pic.twitter.com/j0ibonTpkf