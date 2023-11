"Thank you, Polish people, for this "help!""



Thousands of trucks are stuck on the Polish-Ukrainian border due to a blockade by Polish truckers who say Ukrainian drivers are stealing their business



\uD83D\uDCFAOur report for @BBCNews

\uD83C\uDF99️Correspondent @sarahrainsford

\uD83C\uDFA5Cam/edit @mattgodtv pic.twitter.com/ia5r1E4ZHv