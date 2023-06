Salvaged pieces from the Titan submersible that officials say imploded while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic last week have arrived back on land. Photos show crews unloading large pieces of the sub in Canada. https://t.co/CZhkz0N23v



\uD83D\uDCF7: REUTERS/David Hiscock pic.twitter.com/71jCzxdcnf