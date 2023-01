I warmly congratulate @general_pavel on his election as President of the \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDFF Czech Republic! His pro-European and pro-Western convictions are solid arguments for strengthening relations between \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 Romania and the \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDFF Czech Republic and our collaboration at \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFAEU and NATO levels.