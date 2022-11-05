Prezentatorul american de talk-show David Letterman s-a deplasat la Kiev pentru a-i lua un interviu președintelui ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski.

Letterman si ZelenskiFoto: Netflix

Netflix a dezvăluit vestea pe Twitter, adăugând că președintele va apărea într-un episod viitor al emisiunii My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

David Michael Letterman este un actor, comediant, scriitor, producător și prezentator de televiziune american. Începând cu anul 1982 el a condus talk show-ul TV nocturn Late Show with David Letterman, difuzat pe CBS.