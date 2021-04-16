FOTO VIDEO Beijingul, lovit de a treia furtună de nisip din ultimele 5 săptămâni

A sandstorm has turned the skies yellow in Beijing, China today. pic.twitter.com/FUf1e6xdRD — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 15, 2021

Apocalyptic skies in Beijing tonight as another sandstorm rolls in, this time with added thunder and lightening. pic.twitter.com/TbjAEE33Cm — Kathy Long (@ProducerKathy) April 15, 2021

Furtunile, provocate de vântul ce bate dinspre Mongolia țară afectată de secetă și nord-vestul Chinei, au ridicat nivelul particulelor PM10 la 999 micrograme pe metru cub, dublu față de nivelul considerat ”periculos” de autoritățile din Beijing.Organizația Mondială a Sănătății recomandă ca nivelurile să nu depășească 20 de micrograme pe metru cub în 24 de ore.China plantează milioane de copaci la graniță pentru a bloca furtunile de nisip, parte din proiectul cunoscut drept ”Marele Zid verde”.