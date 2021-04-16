Español
FOTO VIDEO Beijingul, lovit de a treia furtună de nisip din ultimele 5 săptămâni

de george sirbu     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 16 aprilie 2021, 8:31 Actualitate | Internaţional


Furtuna nisip Beiing
Furtuna nisip Beiing
Foto: Twitter
Cerul de deasupra Beijing-ului a devenit joi brun-roșcat după ce capitala chineză a fost lovită de a treia furtună de nisip din ultimele 5 săptămâni, calitatea aerului coborând la niveluri deosebit de îngrijorătoare, potrivit Guardian.

Furtunile, provocate de vântul ce bate dinspre Mongolia țară afectată de secetă și nord-vestul Chinei, au ridicat nivelul particulelor PM10 la 999 micrograme pe metru cub, dublu față de nivelul considerat ”periculos” de autoritățile din Beijing.

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății recomandă ca nivelurile să nu depășească 20 de micrograme pe metru cub în 24 de ore.

China plantează milioane de copaci la graniță pentru a bloca furtunile de nisip, parte din proiectul cunoscut drept ”Marele Zid verde”.



















35 vizualizari


