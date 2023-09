Several massive \uD83D\uDD25 explosions at the naval port in Sevastopol, Crimea were caught on video tonight, the strikes were 230km from the frontline



This could mark the first and largest Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG Cruise Missile attack on Sevastopol by Ukrainian Forces \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 during the war pic.twitter.com/JmHS7tRYGJ