In Zvenigorod\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA, a third-grader was taken to the police because of the message "Glory to Ukraine" in the school chat. He was denounced by his classmate's father.



The boy and his mother were taken to the police, where they were released after a conversation with a police officer. pic.twitter.com/mn4WcVT2ny