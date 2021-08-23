VIDEO Cum se feresc avioanele de potențiale atacuri cu rachete pe aeroportul din Kabul: Cu capcane termice

O aeronavă A400M a forțelor aeriene franceze ce a decolat de pe aeroportul din capitala afgană a fost filmată lansând o serie de capcane termice imediat după decolare, potrivit imaginilor făcute publice de ITV Turcia.
Aug 21—Kabul, #Afghanistan— احمد جامی (@ahmadjami1335) August 22, 2021
A French Air Force A-400M plane triggered flares while taking off from the capital's airport amid heightened security alerts and possible threats from surface-to-air missiles.
It didn't have to be this way. pic.twitter.com/ixt7f7Y4Z4
Aceste capcane termice sunt menite să atragă rachetele ghidate de căldură.
