#Ukraine: Another rare weapon appeared in the hands of the AFU- this time a \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Mk14 Mod 0 ASM (Anti-Structural Munition) hand grenade.



It contains ~380gr of PBXN-109 explosive & is designed to destroy fortifications and kill those inside by overpressure - not by fragmentation. pic.twitter.com/OteB1EYSsw